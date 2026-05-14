Miller Industries (MLR) Price Target Increased by 11.34% to 55.08

The average one-year price target for Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) has been revised to $55.08 / share. This is an increase of 11.34% from the prior estimate of $49.47 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $52.52 to a high of $58.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.29% from the latest reported closing price of $46.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 156 funds or institutions reporting positions in Miller Industries. This is an decrease of 164 owner(s) or 51.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLR is 0.11%, an increase of 11.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.45% to 10,972K shares. The put/call ratio of MLR is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,092K shares representing 9.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,077K shares , representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLR by 35.37% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 552K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 566K shares , representing a decrease of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLR by 12.82% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 496K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company.

Systematic Financial Management holds 446K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 441K shares , representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLR by 1.24% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 299K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 395K shares , representing a decrease of 32.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLR by 29.49% over the last quarter.

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