Miller Industries (MLR) Price Target Decreased by 14.04% to 49.98

The average one-year price target for Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) has been revised to $49.98 / share. This is a decrease of 14.04% from the prior estimate of $58.14 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $46.46 to a high of $54.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.33% from the latest reported closing price of $37.77 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 390 funds or institutions reporting positions in Miller Industries. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLR is 0.11%, an increase of 17.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.20% to 13,986K shares. The put/call ratio of MLR is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,068K shares representing 9.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 886K shares , representing an increase of 17.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLR by 46.48% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 566K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 464K shares , representing an increase of 18.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLR by 5.64% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 538K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 485K shares , representing an increase of 9.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLR by 6.85% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 515K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 520K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLR by 7.24% over the last quarter.

Systematic Financial Management holds 431K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 388K shares , representing an increase of 10.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLR by 23.98% over the last quarter.

