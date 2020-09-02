Dividends
MLR

Miller Industries, Inc. (MLR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Miller Industries, Inc. (MLR) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MLR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that MLR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $31.67, the dividend yield is 2.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MLR was $31.67, representing a -17.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.18 and a 25.43% increase over the 52 week low of $25.25.

MLR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) and CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI). MLR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.73.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MLR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MLR

Latest Companies Videos

    Investing Strategies: Top Stocks To Watch: Cadence CEO On Track Record Of Innovation & Growth

    Cadence Design Systems has surged in this market rally, with shares roaring to new highs in May and never looking back. The electronic design software leader also is a member of IBD's Long-Term Leaders portfolio

    22 hours ago

    Explore Dividends

    Explore

    Most Popular