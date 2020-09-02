Miller Industries, Inc. (MLR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2020

Miller Industries, Inc. (MLR) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MLR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that MLR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $31.67, the dividend yield is 2.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MLR was $31.67, representing a -17.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.18 and a 25.43% increase over the 52 week low of $25.25.

MLR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) and CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI). MLR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.73.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MLR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.