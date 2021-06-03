Miller Industries, Inc. (MLR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 04, 2021

Miller Industries, Inc. (MLR) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MLR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that MLR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $41.48, the dividend yield is 1.74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MLR was $41.48, representing a -12.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.57 and a 53.18% increase over the 52 week low of $27.08.

MLR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) and Cummins Inc. (CMI). MLR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.41.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MLR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MLR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MLR as a top-10 holding:

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (CWS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CWS with an increase of 4.26% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MLR at 4.07%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.