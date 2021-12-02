Miller Industries, Inc. (MLR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2021

Miller Industries, Inc. (MLR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 13, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MLR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 20th quarter that MLR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $33.01, the dividend yield is 2.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MLR was $33.01, representing a -30.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.57 and a 1.41% increase over the 52 week low of $32.55.

MLR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) and Cummins Inc. (CMI). MLR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.24.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the mlr Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

