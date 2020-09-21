Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (HIE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 22, 2020

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (HIE) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HIE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that HIE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.36, the dividend yield is 7.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HIE was $6.36, representing a -48.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.35 and a 104.5% increase over the 52 week low of $3.11.

