Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (HIE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2021

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (HIE) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.048 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HIE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that HIE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.27, the dividend yield is 5.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HIE was $10.27, representing a -1.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.38 and a 81.45% increase over the 52 week low of $5.66.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HIE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

