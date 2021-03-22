Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (HIE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 23, 2021

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (HIE) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.048 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HIE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that HIE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.56, the dividend yield is 6.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HIE was $9.56, representing a -1.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.70 and a 137.21% increase over the 52 week low of $4.03.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HIE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.