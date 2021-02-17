Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (HIE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 18, 2021

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (HIE) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.048 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HIE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -58.62% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.52, the dividend yield is 6.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HIE was $8.52, representing a -26.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.57 and a 173.95% increase over the 52 week low of $3.11.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HIE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

