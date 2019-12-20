Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (HIE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 23, 2019

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (HIE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 23, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.116 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HIE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 21st quarter that HIE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.47, the dividend yield is 12.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HIE was $11.47, representing a -7.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.35 and a 31.09% increase over the 52 week low of $8.75.

