Millennium Management Llc Increases Position in Vector Acquisition Corporation II Class A (VAQC)

Fintel reports that Millennium Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.30MM shares of Vector Acquisition Corporation II Class A (VAQC). This represents 7.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated April 13, 2022 they reported 2.29MM shares and 5.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 44.07% and an increase in total ownership of 2.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 111 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vector Acquisition Corporation II Class A. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 4.31%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Vector Acquisition Corporation II Class A is 0.2328%, an increase of 20.0924%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.73% to 47,742,023 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Glazer Capital, Llc holds 4,471,475 shares representing 7.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,501,896 shares, representing an increase of 21.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VAQC by 4.96% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 2,122,701 shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,000,101 shares, representing an increase of 5.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VAQC by 18.47% over the last quarter.

Magnetar Financial LLC holds 1,964,802 shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management Llc holds 1,700,000 shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. holds 1,682,559 shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,594,859 shares, representing an increase of 5.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VAQC by 2.99% over the last quarter.

Vector Acquisition Corp II Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vector Acquisition Corporation II is a special purpose acquisition company led by Alex Slusky and formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.