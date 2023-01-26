Millennium Management Llc Cuts Stake in Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN)

Fintel reports that Millennium Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.79MM shares of Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN). This represents 2.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 31, 2022 they reported 1.42MM shares and 5.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 44.75% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.82% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Viridian Therapeutics is $47.00. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 25.82% from its latest reported closing price of $37.36.

The projected annual revenue for Viridian Therapeutics is $1MM, a decrease of -49.81%. The projected annual EPS is $-3.48.

Fund Sentiment

There are 232 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viridian Therapeutics Inc. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 22.75%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Viridian Therapeutics Inc is 0.3321%, an increase of 32.7054%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 35.10% to 39,005,253 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Commodore Capital Lp holds 2,696,340 shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,638,609 shares, representing an increase of 39.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRDN by 121.85% over the last quarter.

VR Adviser, LLC holds 2,130,308 shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,852,919 shares, representing an increase of 13.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRDN by 65.91% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital, LP holds 1,970,290 shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,170,290 shares, representing an increase of 40.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRDN by 107.93% over the last quarter.

Bvf Inc/il holds 1,741,840 shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,744,012 shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRDN by 51.44% over the last quarter.

Vivo Capital, LLC holds 1,660,019 shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,300,000 shares, representing an increase of 21.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRDN by 148.87% over the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Viridian Therapeutics is a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases but underserved by today’s therapies. Viridian’s most advanced program, VRDN-001, is a clinical-stage anti-IGF-1R monoclonal antibody in development for thyroid eye disease (TED). Viridian is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado , with research and development operations in Waltham, Massachusetts.

