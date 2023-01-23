Millennium Management Llc Cuts Stake in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD)

Fintel reports that Millennium Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 771,957 shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD). This represents 3.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated June 23, 2022 they reported 1,268,853 shares and 6.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 39.16% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Tactile Medical is a leader in developing and marketing at-home therapy devices that treat chronic swelling conditions such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency. Tactile Medical's Mission is to help people suffering from chronic diseases live better and care for themselves at home. The Company's unique offering includes advanced, clinically proven pneumatic compression devices, as well as continuity of care services provided by a national network of product specialists and trainers, reimbursement experts, patient advocates and clinicians. This combination of products and services ensures that tens of thousands of patients annually receive the at-home treatment necessary to better manage their chronic conditions. Tactile Medical takes pride in the fact that its solutions help increase clinical efficacy, reduce overall healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for patients with chronic conditions.

What are large shareholders doing?

D. E. Shaw & Co., Inc. holds 844,963 shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 835,343 shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCMD by 20.88% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 691,718 shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74,451 shares, representing an increase of 89.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCMD by 28.88% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management Llc holds 506,204 shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 82,465 shares, representing an increase of 83.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCMD by 417.91% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 451,893 shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 316,998 shares, representing an increase of 29.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCMD by 62.67% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates Lp holds 435,156 shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0 shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 295 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tactile Systems Technology Inc. This is a decrease of 59 owner(s) or 16.67%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Tactile Systems Technology Inc is 0.0423%, a decrease of 0.7708%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.18% to 18,967,788 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tactile Systems Technology is $23.80. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 92.71% from its latest reported closing price of $12.35.

The projected annual revenue for Tactile Systems Technology is $278MM, an increase of 18.56%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.10.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.