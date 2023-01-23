Investing
Millennium Management Llc Cuts Stake in Sutro Biopharma Inc (STRO)

January 23, 2023 — 06:42 pm EST

Fintel reports that Millennium Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,369,021 shares of Sutro Biopharma Inc (STRO). This represents 2.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 8, 2022 they reported 2,422,673 shares and 5.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 43.49% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Sutro Biopharma, Inc., located in South San Francisco, is a clinical-stage drug discovery, development and manufacturing company. Using precise protein engineering and rational design, Sutro is advancing next-generation oncology therapeutics.

What are large shareholders doing?

STRO / Sutro Biopharma Inc Ownership

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc holds 5,020,000 shares representing 8.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,645,000 shares, representing an increase of 7.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRO by 25.72% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources Inc holds 3,788,780 shares representing 6.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,773,895 shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRO by 17.51% over the last quarter.

Bvf Inc/il holds 3,447,946 shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Holocene Advisors, LP holds 2,805,197 shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Eventide Asset Management, Llc holds 2,708,975 shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 276 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sutro Biopharma Inc. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 8.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Sutro Biopharma Inc is 0.0676%, an increase of 22.7091%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.53% to 57,253,681 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sutro Biopharma is $22.57. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 195.39% from its latest reported closing price of $7.64.

The projected annual revenue for Sutro Biopharma is $60MM, a decrease of -14.07%. The projected annual EPS is $-2.61.

