Millennium Management Llc Cuts Stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp (IVT)

Fintel reports that Millennium Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.17MM shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp (IVT). This represents 0.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 24, 2022 they reported 3.50MM shares and 5.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 95.03% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.12% Upside

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for InvenTrust Properties is $29.07. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 18.12% from its latest reported closing price of $24.61.

The projected annual revenue for InvenTrust Properties is $239MM, a decrease of -0.26%. The projected annual EPS is $0.14, a decrease of -76.92%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 392 funds or institutions reporting positions in InvenTrust Properties Corp. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 3.70%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to InvenTrust Properties Corp is 0.0975%, an increase of 0.3955%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.96% to 39,178,863 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Principal Financial Group Inc holds 2,810,981 shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,876,772 shares, representing a decrease of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVT by 55.26% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 1,335,663 shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,338,755 shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVT by 14.56% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust Corp holds 962,308 shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 776,100 shares, representing an increase of 19.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVT by 63.73% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc holds 794,890 shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 781,976 shares, representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVT by 25.02% over the last quarter.

Third Avenue Management Llc holds 724,502 shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 733,701 shares, representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVT by 9.73% over the last quarter.

InvenTrust Properties Corp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (IVT) is a premier Sun Belt multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers. A trusted, local operator bringing real estate expertise to its tenant relationships, IVT has built a strong reputation with market participants across its portfolio. IVT is also committed to leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices and has been a Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (“GRESB”) member since 2018. As of June 30, 2021, the Company is an owner and manager of 65 retail properties, representing 10.8 million square feet of retail space.

