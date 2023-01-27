Millennium Management Increases Position in Plum Acquisition I Ordinary Share (PLMI)

Fintel reports that Millennium Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.23MM shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (PLMI). This represents 7.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated April 6, 2022 they reported 1.60MM shares and 5.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 39.21% and an increase in total ownership of 2.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 83 funds or institutions reporting positions in Plum Acquisition Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 5.06%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PLMI is 0.0774%, a decrease of 29.7799%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.42% to 28,577K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Glazer Capital, Llc holds 3,126,771 shares representing 7.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,056,869 shares, representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLMI by 23.79% over the last quarter.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. holds 2,000,000 shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Magnetar Financial LLC holds 1,476,071 shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 232,111 shares, representing an increase of 84.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLMI by 762.10% over the last quarter.

Periscope Capital Inc. holds 1,404,968 shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,228,800 shares, representing an increase of 12.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLMI by 25.71% over the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. holds 1,127,885 shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Plum Acquisition Corp I Background Information

