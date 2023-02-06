Millennium Management Increases Position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX)

Fintel reports that Millennium Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.32MM shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. Class A (GDRX). This represents 6.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated December 16, 2022 they reported 4.40MM shares and 5.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 20.97% and an increase in total ownership of 1.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.83% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. is $7.15. The forecasts range from a low of $4.54 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 23.83% from its latest reported closing price of $5.77.

The projected annual revenue for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. is $799MM, an increase of 0.41%. The projected annual EPS is $0.27.

Fund Sentiment

There are 258 funds or institutions reporting positions in GoodRx Holdings, Inc.. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 3.37%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GDRX is 0.2833%, an increase of 1.6036%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.57% to 152,278K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Francisco Partners Management holds 84,700,550 shares representing 21.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Light Street Capital Management holds 4,191,872 shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,629,276 shares, representing a decrease of 10.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDRX by 122.75% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 3,622,709 shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,567,491 shares, representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDRX by 39.20% over the last quarter.

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 3,532,276 shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MSEQX - Growth Portfolio Class I holds 3,175,051 shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GoodRx Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. is a holding company that provides price comparison tool for prescriptions. The Company provides GoodRx platform, which aggregates and analyzes pricing data from a number of different sources. Its platform also provides access to medication savings programs, medical provider consultations and lab tests through its telehealth offerings, HeyDoctor and the GoodRx Telehealth Marketplace, and other healthcare related content. Its prescription offering provides price comparisons and negotiated prices on prescriptions. Its subscription offerings provide consumers and their families with access to lower prescription prices on select medications in select pharmacies for a monthly or annual subscription fee. Its pharmaceutical manufacturer solutions offering provides advertising and integrated consumer affordability solutions to pharmaceutical manufacturers.

