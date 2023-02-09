Millennium Management Increases Position in Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I (DISA)

Fintel reports that Millennium Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.68MM shares of Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I Class A (DISA). This represents 6.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated April 18, 2022 they reported 1.45MM shares and 5.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 16.22% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 8.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DISA is 0.14%, an increase of 9.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.42% to 22,292K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Hudson Bay Capital Management holds 2,026K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,467K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Glazer Capital holds 1,458K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 652K shares, representing an increase of 55.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DISA by 66.66% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 1,400K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,276K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

