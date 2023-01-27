Millennium Management Increases Position in DHC Acquisition ordinary share (DHCA)

Fintel reports that Millennium Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.65MM shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. Class A ordinary share (DHCA). This represents 5.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 23, 2022 they reported 1.56MM shares and 5.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.17% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 101 funds or institutions reporting positions in DHC Acquisition Corp. Class A ordinary share. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.98%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:DHCA is 0.0732%, an increase of 15.9091%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.83% to 22,899K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

HGC Investment Management Inc. holds 1,640,509 shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,640,000 shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHCA by 13.98% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings Inc holds 1,400,000 shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hsbc Holdings Plc holds 1,236,694 shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 866,694 shares, representing an increase of 29.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHCA by 69.29% over the last quarter.

Mizuho Securities Usa Llc holds 1,040,578 shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. holds 904,582 shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

