Millennium Management Cuts Stake in Ardelyx (ARDX)

Fintel reports that Millennium Management has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.16MM shares of Ardelyx Inc (ARDX). This represents 5.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2023 they reported 10.63MM shares and 5.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 4.44% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 74.75% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ardelyx is $5.63. The forecasts range from a low of $1.62 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 74.75% from its latest reported closing price of $3.22.

The projected annual revenue for Ardelyx is $67MM, an increase of 641.81%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.44.

Fund Sentiment

There are 124 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ardelyx. This is a decrease of 45 owner(s) or 26.63%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ARDX is 0.0572%, an increase of 109.2475%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 70.07% to 71,240K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Deep Track Capital holds 14,858,000 shares representing 7.48% ownership of the company.

Janus Henderson Group holds 8,253,378 shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0 shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Woodline Partners holds 5,339,065 shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 4,000,000 shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0 shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,888,128 shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ardelyx Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ardelyx is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative first-in-class medicines to enhance the lives of patients with kidney and cardiorenal diseases. Ardelyx is advancing tenapanor, a novel product candidate to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with CKD on dialysis, for which the company's NDA is currently under review by the FDA, with a PDUFA date of April 29, 2021. Ardelyx is also advancing RDX013, a potassium secretagogue, for the potential treatment of elevated serum potassium, or hyperkalemia, a problem among certain patients with kidney and/or heart disease and has an early-stage program in metabolic acidosis, a serious electrolyte disorder in patients with CKD. In addition, Ardelyx received FDA approval of IBSRELA® (tenapanor) on September 12, 2019. Ardelyx has established agreements with Kyowa Kirin in Japan, Fosun Pharma in China and Knight Therapeutics in Canada for the development and commercialization of tenapanor in their respective territories.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

