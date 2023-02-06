Millennium Management Cuts Stake in AngioDynamics (ANGO)

Fintel reports that Millennium Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.95MM shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO). This represents 4.99% of the company.

In their previous filing dated December 15, 2022 they reported 2.11MM shares and 5.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.28% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.41% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 82.28% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for AngioDynamics is $24.48. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 82.28% from its latest reported closing price of $13.43.

The projected annual revenue for AngioDynamics is $349MM, an increase of 6.53%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.01.

Fund Sentiment

There are 395 funds or institutions reporting positions in AngioDynamics. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ANGO is 0.1062%, a decrease of 7.3873%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.34% to 44,596K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 2,892,365 shares representing 7.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,933,155 shares, representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANGO by 6.80% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,866,119 shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,708,450 shares, representing an increase of 5.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANGO by 13.56% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 2,085,000 shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Polar Capital Holdings holds 1,872,236 shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMEX - Medical Technology and Devices Portfolio holds 1,600,000 shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,400,000 shares, representing an increase of 12.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANGO by 35.71% over the last quarter.

Angiodynamic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AngioDynamics, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. AngioDynamics' diverse product lines include market-leading ablation systems, vascular access products, angiographic products and accessories, drainage products, thrombolytic products and venous products.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.