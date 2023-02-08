Millennium Management Cuts Stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (AJRD)

Fintel reports that Millennium Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.63MM shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD). This represents 2.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 18, 2022 they reported 4.32MM shares and 5.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 62.19% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.08% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings is $58.14. The forecasts range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 4.08% from its latest reported closing price of $55.86.

The projected annual revenue for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings is $2,370MM, an increase of 8.76%. The projected annual EPS is $2.07, an increase of 74.50%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 593 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.82%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AJRD is 0.3823%, an increase of 20.5330%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.59% to 89,256K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,513,231 shares representing 6.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,222,915 shares, representing an increase of 5.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AJRD by 5.52% over the last quarter.

Steel Partners Holdings holds 3,949,496 shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Elliott Investment Management holds 3,000,000 shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 2,972,837 shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,769,860 shares, representing an increase of 6.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AJRD by 13.54% over the last quarter.

Nuance Investments holds 2,563,171 shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,272,997 shares, representing an increase of 50.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AJRD by 165.06% over the last quarter.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc., headquartered in El Segundo, California, is an innovative technology-based manufacturer of aerospace and defense products and systems, with a real estate segment that includes activities related to the entitlement, sale, and leasing of the Company's excess real estate assets.

