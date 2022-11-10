Millennium hires King Street's Gmelich as co-CIO

By Carolina Mandl

NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Multistrategy hedge fund Millennium has hired King Street's partner and global head of markets Justin Gmelich as its new co-Chief Investment Officer, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Gmelich joined King Street in January 2020, after working for Goldman Sachs Group for more than 20 years. Gmelich was Goldman's global chief operating officer for fixed income, currencies and commodities when he left the bank to join King Street, which manages over $22 billion.

Millennium's new hiring comes as the $58 billion hedge fund announced earlier this week a shake-up, as Bobby Jain will leave the firm he joined in 2016.

The fund announced a new "office of Chief Investment Officer,", which will have as CIOs both Gmelich and its global head of equities risk, Paul Russo, one of the sources said.

Bloomberg reported earlier on Gmelich hiring.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl, in New York)

