News & Insights

Stocks
BLK

Millennium in discussions to sell equity interest to BlackRock, Bloomberg says

November 07, 2024 — 07:05 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BlackRock (BLK) is in discussions with Izzy Englander’s Millennium Management to acquire a minority interest in his $70B hedge fund, Bloomberg’s Hema Parma and Silla Brush report, citing people familiar with the matter. The talks are in preliminary stages and may not result in an agreement, the authors note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BLK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BLK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.