Millennium in discussions to sell equity interest to BlackRock, Bloomberg says

BlackRock (BLK) is in discussions with Izzy Englander’s Millennium Management to acquire a minority interest in his $70B hedge fund, Bloomberg’s Hema Parma and Silla Brush report, citing people familiar with the matter. The talks are in preliminary stages and may not result in an agreement, the authors note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BLK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.