Millennium in discussions to sell equity interest to BlackRock, Bloomberg says

BlackRock (BLK) is in discussions with Izzy Englander’s Millennium Management to acquire a minority interest in his $70B hedge fund, Bloomberg’s Hema Parma and Silla Brush report, citing people familiar with the matter. The talks are in preliminary stages and may not result in an agreement, the authors note.
