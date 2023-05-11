Millennials: How and Where To Start Investing

Millennials are generally defined as being born between 1981 and 1996, putting them at roughly 27 to 42 as of 2023. At this point in life, many Americans haven’t yet reached their peak income years but are often burdened by student loans and other debt, from credit cards to home mortgages to auto loans and more. This can make it tough for them to start investing. However, even with little room in their budget, it’s imperative for millennials to start saving and investing while they are still relatively young. Here are some easy ways to get started.

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are Investments Everyone Should Avoid During an Economic Downturn

See: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

High-Yield Savings Account

While it’s true that a high-yield savings account won’t make you rich, it’s a cornerstone of building long-term wealth. A high-yield savings account will protect you from taking on even more debt if you run into any financial emergencies, such as damage to your home or losing your job. Experts recommend having at least three to six months in an emergency fund, but start first by getting at least $1,000 tucked away, as this will cover many of the day-to-day emergencies that you might encounter. As an extra bonus, for the first time in decades, you’ll also actually earn a decent income from your high-yield savings account in 2023, perhaps even more than 4%.

401(k) Plan

One of the first and best investments you can make as a millennial is into your company’s 401(k) plan, if available. For starters, contributing to a 401(k) plan is so easy that you might not even notice it over time, as money is taken out of your paycheck directly before it ever reaches your hands. Not only are you not taxed on that money, it will grow tax-deferred until you withdraw it in retirement. Perhaps the best feature, however, is that your employer will likely match at least a portion of your contributions, depositing what amounts to “free money” into your account. This can make even modest contributions on your part add up over time. Start with a small percentage, perhaps 2%-3% of your paycheck, and slowly increase it until it reaches 10%-15%.

Check Out: 9 Safe Investments With the Highest Returns

Index Funds

Famed billionaire Warren Buffett advocates low-cost index funds for nearly everyone, and his reasoning makes sense. According to Buffett, investing is a simple game, but those with a vested interest try to make it more complicated. As the long-run track record of active managers doesn’t fare well against the S&P 500 index after fees are factored in, it can be a good option — especially for beginning investors — to use a no-commission broker and add to shares of a low-cost S&P 500 index fund.

Fractional Shares

If you prefer to own individual stocks, thanks to advances in financial technology you can now assemble a diversified portfolio of equities for just a few hundred dollars — or even less. Brokers like Schwab now offer fractional shares of certain stocks that you can buy for no commission and with a minimum investment of just $5. That means you can buy partial shares of 20 different stocks for just $100, and you can add to your diversified portfolio at any time. This can make investing much simpler — and much less risky — than saving up a large sum of money just to buy a single share of a prominent stock.

Robo-Advisor

Professional portfolio management used to only be available to investors with at least $200,000 in their accounts. And while the portfolios developed by robo-advisor or “automated investing” accounts aren’t as actively managed as those high-end private accounts, they do an excellent job at assembling a diversified portfolio of exchange-traded funds based on your investment objectives and risk tolerance. Most robo-advisors have small or nonexistent minimum investment requirements and charge just 0.25% of assets or even less to manage.

Remember To Start as Early as Possible

The key to investing isn’t being the world’s greatest stock picker but simply to start as early as possible. Compound interest only really makes its impact felt after many years, so you won’t benefit as much if you start 20 years before retirement as opposed to 40. A simple mathematical example proves this out.

Imagine you invest in an S&P 500 index fund that returns 10% per year on average. If you invest $200 per month starting at age 27 — the youngest current age of the millennial generation — you’d end up with a bit over $1 million by age 65. But if you wait until age 42 — the age of the oldest millennials — your nest egg will only reach about $213,000. That’s a massive, life-changing difference. In fact, to reach a $1 million nest egg under these parameters starting at age 42, you’d have to contribute closer to $950 per month rather than just $200.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Millennials: How and Where To Start Investing

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.