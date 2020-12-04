Millennial Myth-Busting: 5 Financial Rules of Thumb That Were Becoming Obsolete Even Before Covid-19 Arrived

We interact with friends and colleagues every day who share our same financial questions and stress. Yet, 61% of adults still rely primarily on their parents for financial guidance, according to a 2019 study from Country Financial.

Many of these parents, however, learned key financial lessons in a different era—with a different economy, different government policies and different social norms. Despite having good intentions, their financial wisdom may reflect a set of life circumstances unfamiliar to Millennials.

Covid-19 seems likely to exacerbate this disconnect. The economic uncertainty that the pandemic has unleashed challenges everyone’s efforts to plan and make prudent financial decisions. Older generations may receive even more requests for guidance, as those with less experience turn to anyone who may have a better perspective on our current predicament.OK

With that in mind, let’s review five financial “rules of thumb” that many young adults would recognize as potentially sound guidance. You may have heard one from a family member or read a headline touting the concept.

Here’s a look at how well this advice holds up today.

#1: You Should Put 20% Down to Buy a House

One hint that you’re dealing with a rule of thumb that may or may not apply to you is when it includes the phrase, “you should,” specific to a situation that may be very different from your own.

To many first-time homebuyers, the phrase “down payment” seems inextricably linked with the phrase “20%.” If you don’t have the savings to pay 20% of a home’s purchase price up front, so the advice goes, you can’t or shouldn’t buy a house.

To be fair, this rule of thumb is grounded in reason. If you pay less than 20%—which means your loan-to-value (LTV) ratio exceeds 80%—you need to carry private mortgage insurance (PMI). Owning a home comes with so many different costs. Young adults working toward financial stability are wise to avoid extra expenses when they can.

In addition, lenders typically view someone who makes a smaller down payment as being riskier than a “conventional” borrower. This risk can translate into a higher interest rate, which means a larger monthly mortgage payment for you.

Despite these downsides, the National Association of Realtors reports that the median down payment in 2019 was only 12%. So, how are these people managing to close on a home purchase? Several mortgage options exist for people who don’t fit the circumstances that make a conventional mortgage appropriate.

For veterans, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs offers VA loans, which don’t require any money down. The Federal Housing Administration, meanwhile, insures FHA loans, so lenders may feel comfortable accepting down payments as low as 3.5%.

Some nonprofit organizations, banks and city or state governments offer down payment assistance programs to individuals who meet certain criteria, such as first-time homebuyers or households at a low-to-moderate income level. And start-ups such as ZeroDown and Fleq may cover some or all of your down payment in exchange for regular payments or a share of appreciation at the time of sale.

In theory, every additional dollar that a homebuyer contributes to a purchase should make this a better financial transaction for that person. These purchases don’t take place in a vacuum, though.

Most notably right now, some people may be holding on to as much cash as possible in order to buffer themselves against possible salary cuts or job losses in the months ahead. Parents who are trying to move into a certain school district before a child starts school may not want to wait until they have 20% saved. And those who are aggressive investors may prefer to put that extra money in the stock market, hoping to end up with more money than a larger down payment would afford.

The reasons may differ, but savings that appear insufficient by the 20% rule of thumb don’t necessarily preclude owning a home.

#2: You Should Have an Emergency Fund Covering 3 to 6 Months of Expenses

Many Millennials want to save a little each month for unexpected, unavoidable expenses. This is prudent, since research shows that a major negative financial event (not your daily coffee purchase) leads to most bankruptcies. Still, many young adults who are healthy, highly educated and hold a stable job often have resisted prioritizing having a large emergency savings account balance.

For some, the pandemic has changed their perspective. Now that we’re living through a true “emergency,” there appears to be a much greater willingness among Millennials to elevate emergency savings on their list of financial goals. Yet, the standard emergency fund rule of thumb seems to hurt more than help. The guidance to save three to six months of expenses in an emergency fund doesn’t sound too complex. But it’s a wide-ranging, vague goal that can lead to paralysis and inaction.

More questions than answers arise: What expenses should I include in the calculation? How should I figure out the savings target that applies to me? For many Millennials, the difference between the lower and higher ends of that range is a meaningful amount of money. In the end, they still save something. But the exact dollar amount doesn’t reflect their life circumstances or competing financial goals.

As with most financial rules of thumb, the prevailing advice isn’t wrong. Rather, it lacks the details to become actionable and it needs to be adjusted to fit individual circumstances. To start, everyone would benefit from making sure that they have at least one month’s worth of nondiscretionary expenses set aside (e.g., rent, utilities and groceries).

From there, young adults can aim to gradually increase their emergency fund each month. The pandemic has made this increase more urgent, but job losses and salary reductions will limit how much some people can save quickly. No matter your personal circumstances, this rule should emphasize consistent, incremental progress.

Millennials with strong financial stability may feel comfortable stopping at three months’ worth of expenses. In the pandemic era, though, many more may decide they want to keep saving until they can support themselves for more than six months.

#3: You Should Save 20% of Your Income for Long-Term Goals Like Retirement

Building up an emergency fund should be your first savings goal, but it’s hardly your only goal. Saving for retirement should be next on your to-do list. The list of available retirement savings vehicles, however, is long and somewhat opaque: 401(k), 403(b), TSP, IRA, HSA, ESPP, brokerage account. That’s before you tackle the question of how much of your income you should be saving for retirement each month.

Retirement savings rules of thumb vary depending on whom you ask, but suggestions almost always include very specific numbers. Some people say to save 10% annually. Others point to the 50/20/30 budget, which advises a 20% savings rate (unless you need some of that percentage for debt repayment). Some even add ages into the mix, saying, for example, that young people should save twice their salary by age 35.

As with an inappropriate emergency fund goal, these moving targets quickly can become counterproductive. People who feel frustrated or angry about insufficient progress may save even less.

Setting a baseline number can help at the outset. For example, a recent college grad might aim to start saving 10% of income—or at least enough to earn their company’s match—in a workplace retirement plan. From there, as with an emergency fund, incremental progress is the most effective tactic over the long term.

For example, the recent college grad may aim to increase their savings rate by 1% to 2% at the start of each new year and/or open enrollment period. They then could try to remain cognizant of every salary increase, bonus payment and job change, which are prime opportunities to boost savings.

Incremental progress based on a percentage of income has become even more relevant in light of the pandemic. For someone who has lost income, their savings rate might be able to remain the same, even if the dollar amount looks different for now.

But even the percentage doesn’t need to remain fixed. If life circumstances force you to dial back your savings rate temporarily, you don’t need to feel badly about yourself. Once you know what a sustainable savings strategy looks like, you can make the necessary adjustments in the months ahead to get back on track.

#4: In Relationships, Men and Women Have Prescribed Financial Roles

As recently as the 1960s and ’70s, women in the U.S. didn’t have full financial freedom. If a woman wanted to get a credit card or open a bank account, she might need her husband’s signature on the paperwork. Women also received fewer opportunities in the workplace, with the expectation that they would be busy handling the work at home.

Financial institutions’ policies—and societal norms—look quite different today, but earlier eras have left a strong imprint on how a household handles money—often deferring to men on investment responsibilities, while women manage the family budgeting.

The investment business remains a male-dominated industry. Financial professionals often deploy language and ideas that reflect male thinking, such as using sports or military terminology to describe stock market activity. And yet research suggests that women outperform men in their investing activities: Men trade stocks more frequently and are more likely to be overconfident. Women, meanwhile, tend to save more money and assume less risk.

When it comes to household budgeting, putting this responsibility on women may stem, in part, from the fact that a mother is more likely to know how many diapers the family needs to have on hand next month or how much children’s summer activities will cost. It’s easy for couples to default to and uphold an archaic and genuinely less effective money management system.

A better path forward for Millennials doesn’t involve role reversal. Rather, each individual must take an active role in every aspect of personal and family finances. It’s not important who actually hits the “buy” button on an investment or updates the budget spreadsheet. Outdated expectations about gender roles won’t contribute to an optimal division of labor.

Each partner brings different experiences, emotions and goals to financial decisions. Both parties need to participate equally to determine the best type of investment account to open. Both parties need to participate equally to assess their spending values, which creates the opportunity for more guilt-free spending on the good things and less low-value spending.

#5: You’re Just Paying Someone Else’s Mortgage When You Rent

Around the end of World War II, the American Dream began to revolve around a single-family home with a lush, green yard and white picket fence. This ideal has continued to thrive in the decades since, and looks newly appealing amid so many Covid-19 restrictions and closures.

Yet, the American Dream seems to ignore the financial realities that accompany homeownership. A person who owns a single-family home bears responsibility for many costs that a renter does not.

Some of these costs arise in quick succession and in large numbers—closing costs, moving expenses, property taxes and mortgage interest. Others arise unexpectedly (repairs) or require meaningful savings (home improvements). Even when homeownership makes practical sense for an individual, these expenses can reduce or eliminate the financial benefit that owning a home can offer.

The rule of thumb that young adults should purchase a home as soon as they can make a down payment disregards the significant value that renting—even renting a single-family home—can provide.

Renting can provide flexibility in life, whether for family, career or countless other personal reasons. Many professionals may be working from home now and seeking more personal space, and we can’t yet know what a post-pandemic world looks like.

Renting also offers a balance between what you value today and future uncertainty. It creates an opportunity—particularly in a recession—for someone to use their money differently, whether that’s building an emergency fund, starting a business or investing for retirement.

Renting may pay someone else’s mortgage, and yet it’s a financial move that in some circumstances may yield more benefits than homeownership.

The Path to Making Financial Rules of Thumb More Relevant

In recent years, Millennials and other young adults have become more vocal about the financial challenges they face. In many cases, this activism stems from pent-up frustration. Systemic issues—such as racial discrimination, gender wage inequality and high housing costs—have forced individuals to draw public attention to their personal financial concerns.

Our society’s unwillingness to speak openly about money is another less severe, but still damaging, example. We turn to our parents and family for help not because they’re our preferred financial resources. Rather, the norms we inherited can dictate how we initially navigate our financial decisions.

Wouldn’t we rather learn from a colleague who recently paid off her student loan debt? Or a college friend who just succeeded in buying a home in a high-cost city?

The most common financial rules of thumb may not lead anyone to financial ruin. This doesn’t mean, however, that they won’t lead to missed opportunities, personal regret or unnecessary anxiety.

The sooner we speak up about our more mundane financial questions, the sooner we’ll update the financial rules of thumb to work for a new generation amid the economic uncertainty of this pandemic era.

