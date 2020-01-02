World Markets

Military plane crashes after take-off from Sudan's West Darfur

Ali Mirghani Reuters
A military transport plane crashed on Thursday after taking off from an airport in Sudan's West Darfur, a senior air force official and local residents said.

KHARTOUM, Jan 2 (Reuters) - A military transport plane crashed on Thursday after taking off from an airport in Sudan's West Darfur, a senior air force official and local residents said.

A source at el-Geneina airport, from which the plane took off, said there were about 20 people on board, including three crew members, and all had been killed.

It was unclear what caused the crash, which happened about 10 km (6 miles)from the airport, the airport source and residents said.

El-Geneina, the capital of West Darfur, has seen deadly clashes between ethnic groups in recent days.

There is a heavy military presencein the city, which has received security reinforcements and visits by senior officials this week.

