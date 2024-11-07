Military Metals Welcomes Mark Saxon to Board

X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. (TSE:MILI) has released an update.

Military Metals Corp. has appointed Mark Saxon, a seasoned expert in critical metals and capital markets, to its Board of Directors, expanding the Board to five members. Saxon’s extensive experience is expected to advance the company’s strategy in the global antimony markets. Additionally, Military Metals has made a corporate donation to the Digital Poppy Campaign in support of veterans.

