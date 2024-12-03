Military Metals Poised Amid China’s Mineral Export Ban

X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. (TSE:MILI) has released an update.
Military Metals Corp. is strategically positioned to benefit from China’s recent ban on critical minerals exports by focusing on securing antimony supplies in North America and Europe. With antimony prices soaring, the company’s acquisitions in Slovakia, Nova Scotia, and Nevada aim to create a sustainable supply chain for critical minerals. This move highlights the urgency for Western nations to reduce their reliance on China for essential resources.
