News & Insights

Stocks

Military Metals Poised Amid China’s Mineral Export Ban

December 03, 2024 — 02:08 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. (TSE:MILI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Military Metals Corp. is strategically positioned to benefit from China’s recent ban on critical minerals exports by focusing on securing antimony supplies in North America and Europe. With antimony prices soaring, the company’s acquisitions in Slovakia, Nova Scotia, and Nevada aim to create a sustainable supply chain for critical minerals. This move highlights the urgency for Western nations to reduce their reliance on China for essential resources.

For further insights into TSE:MILI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.