Military Metals Acquires Promising Slovakian Project

X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. (TSE:MILI) has released an update.
Military Metals Corp. has acquired the Tienesgrund antimony-gold project in eastern Slovakia, a site with a rich mining history and potential for significant resource findings. Despite the lack of current verified resources, historical data suggests a promising antimony-gold system spanning over 12.5 kilometers.
