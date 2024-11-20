Military Metals Acquires Promising Slovakian Project

X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. (TSE:MILI) has released an update.

Military Metals Corp. has acquired the Tienesgrund antimony-gold project in eastern Slovakia, a site with a rich mining history and potential for significant resource findings. Despite the lack of current verified resources, historical data suggests a promising antimony-gold system spanning over 12.5 kilometers.

