Military Metals Acquires European Antimony Projects

November 16, 2024 — 12:34 am EST

X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. (TSE:MILI) has released an update.

Military Metals Corp. has completed the acquisition of three antimony projects in Slovakia, including the notable Trojarová antimony-gold project. This strategic move sees the company issuing 10 million shares to acquire the projects, bolstering their exploration and development portfolio in Europe.

