Military Metals Acquires European Antimony Projects

Military Metals Corp. has completed the acquisition of three antimony projects in Slovakia, including the notable Trojarová antimony-gold project. This strategic move sees the company issuing 10 million shares to acquire the projects, bolstering their exploration and development portfolio in Europe.

