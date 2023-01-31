Companies

Military jet crashes in northern Vietnam, 1 pilot killed

January 31, 2023 — 05:50 am EST

Written by Khanh Vu for Reuters ->

Adds details

HANOI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - A pilot was killed when a Vietnamese air force fighter jet crashed during a training session on Tuesday in the north of the country, state media reported.

The accident happened at noon in Yen Bai province and the 30-year-old pilot died while trying to land the Russian-made Su-22 jet at a local airport, the official Vietnam News Agency reported.

Vietnam's defence ministry has launched an investigation into the cause of the accident, it added.

Two pilots were killed in a similar exercise involving an Su-22 in central Vietnam in 2018, while two were forced to eject over the South China Sea in 2015 when their Su-22 jet went down.

Vietnam relies heavily on Russia for its military procurements, although it is seeking to diversify its equipment and arms suppliers.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Martin Petty)

((khanh.vu@thomsonreuters.com; +84 24 38259623;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Companies
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.