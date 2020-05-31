World Markets

Militants in Burkina Faso kill 35 in separate attacks, govt says

Contributor
Thiam Ndiaga Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Anne Mimault

Militants in Burkina Faso attacked a cattle market and a humanitarian convoy, killing at least 35 people, the government said on Sunday.

Updates with second attack, government statement

OUAGADOUGOU, May 31 (Reuters) - Militants in Burkina Faso attacked a cattle market and a humanitarian convoy, killing at least 35 people, the government said on Sunday.

Saturday's violence underscores deep instability in parts of Burkina Faso, which has been battling armed groups with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State since 2017.

Twenty-five people were killed and more wounded in the attack on the market in the eastern village of Kompienga, while five civilians and five military police were killed near the northern village of Foube, the government said in a statement.

Armed groups "targeted a humanitarian convoy returning from Foube after delivering supplies", it said.

A further 20 people were wounded in the convoy attack, it said.

No group has claimed responsibility.

Hundreds have been killed in the past year in the Sahel nation, and moer than half a million people have fled their homes due to the violence, which has also fuelled ethnic and religious tensions.

The bloodshed follows the death of at least 15 people on Friday in an attack on a convoy transporting traders in northern Burkina Faso.

(Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Nick Macfie)

((alessandra.prentice@thomsonreuters.com; +380 44 244 9150; Reuters Messaging: alessandra.prentice.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular