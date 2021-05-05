Militants attack oil wells in Iraq's north, production unaffected - sources

Adds details

KIRKUK, Iraq, May 5 (Reuters) - Militants using bombs attacked two oil wells at an oilfield close to the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk on Wednesday but production was not affected, security and oil industry sources said.

Two bombs caused a small fire near the oil wells at Bai Hassan oilfield which was quickly controlled without causing significant damage or disrupting operations, said the sources.

Security sources said the militants also attacked a nearby security post, killing one policeman and wounding three others.

One security official said the attack on the post was meant to distract police and allow other militants to plant the bombs.

The last attack on Bai Hassan oilfield, which was claimed by Islamic State, was on April 17 when militants used explosives to attack two oil wells without causing significant damage.

(Reporting by Mustafa Mahmoud; writing by Ahmed Rasheed; editing by Andrew Heavens and Jason Neely)

