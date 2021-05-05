Militants attack oil wells in Iraq's north, production unaffected - sources

Contributor
Mustafa Mahmoud Reuters
Published

Militants using bombs attacked two oil wells at an oilfield close to the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk on Wednesday but production was not affected, security and oil industry sources said.

KIRKUK, Iraq, May 5 (Reuters) - Militants using bombs attacked two oil wells at an oilfield close to the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk on Wednesday but production was not affected, security and oil industry sources said.

Two bombs caused a small fire near the oil wells at Bai Hassan oilfield which was quickly controlled without causing significant damage or disrupting operations, said the sources.

(Reporting by Mustafa Mahmoud; Writing by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((ahmed.rasheed@thomsonreuters.com; +964-7901-947-131; Reuters Messaging: ahmed.rasheed.thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More