Milford Asset Management Acquires Stake in Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Limited (AU:SPK) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Milford Asset Management Limited has gained a substantial holding in Spark New Zealand Limited, acquiring over 96 million ordinary shares, which represent 5.208% of the total shares. This move involves significant on-market purchases and sales, highlighting Milford’s active trading strategy in the New Zealand stock market. Investors may find this development indicative of potential shifts in Spark’s shareholder landscape.

For further insights into AU:SPK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.