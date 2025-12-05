Milestone Scientific (MLSS) Price Target Decreased by 50.00% to 1.02

The average one-year price target for Milestone Scientific (NYSEAM:MLSS) has been revised to $1.02 / share. This is a decrease of 50.00% from the prior estimate of $2.04 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $1.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 192.26% from the latest reported closing price of $0.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Milestone Scientific. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 8.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLSS is 0.01%, an increase of 9.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.67% to 5,270K shares. The put/call ratio of MLSS is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,482K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 648K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 611K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 550K shares , representing an increase of 9.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLSS by 61.69% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 285K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 283K shares , representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLSS by 3.84% over the last quarter.

BRUSX - Ultra-Small Company Fund Class N holds 189K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

