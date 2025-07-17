Milestone Scientific Inc. Launches CompuFlo® Epidural System at The Painless Center in New Jersey

Milestone Scientific launches CompuFlo Epidural System at The Painless Center, enhancing precision and patient comfort in epidural procedures.

Milestone Scientific Inc. has begun commercial sales of its CompuFlo® Epidural System at The Painless Center in Tenafly, New Jersey, under the leadership of Dr. Chi-Shin Jason Chiu. This system utilizes proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing® technology to provide real-time feedback for accurate epidural space identification, enhancing procedural safety and patient comfort. Dr. Chiu, recognized for his advancements in pain management, highlighted the system's capability to improve the precision of epidural injections. Milestone's Chairman Neal Goldman expressed optimism about the system's rollout and its potential impact on the interventional pain market, emphasizing the company’s commitment to improving patient outcomes. This launch follows previous successful deployments in leading medical institutions and supports Milestone's goal of increasing awareness and adoption of its technology.

Potential Positives

Milestone Scientific has initiated commercial sales of the innovative CompuFlo® Epidural System at The Painless Center, marking a significant step in the rollout of their technology.

Dr. Chi-Shin Jason Chiu's endorsement of the CompuFlo system enhances its credibility and illustrates the technology's growing acceptance in the medical community.

The CompuFlo system is backed by clinical studies showing it can improve the success rates of epidural procedures while reducing complications, highlighting its clinical value.

The press release showcases Milestone Scientific's ongoing commitment to enhancing procedural safety, efficiency, and patient satisfaction, aligning with industry trends towards improved patient care.

Potential Negatives

The press release contains forward-looking statements that highlight risks and uncertainties, including potential failure to achieve expected revenue growth and the impact of adverse patent rulings or FDA developments, which may create concerns about the company's financial stability.

The announcement is framed around a single site, The Painless Center, which may suggest limited initial market penetration and could raise questions about broader acceptance and scalability of the CompuFlo Epidural System.

There is a reliance on endorsements from specific physicians, which may not adequately address the broader market validation needed to establish credibility and trust in the new technology among the wider medical community.

FAQ

What is the CompuFlo Epidural System?

The CompuFlo Epidural System is a computerized drug delivery system that provides painless and precise epidural injections using proprietary technology.

Where is the CompuFlo Epidural System now available?

It is now available for commercial sales at The Painless Center in Tenafly, New Jersey.

Who is Dr. Chi-Shin Jason Chiu?

Dr. Chiu is a double board-certified physician specializing in Pain Management and Anesthesiology and leads The Painless Center.

What technology does the CompuFlo system use?

The system uses DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing® technology for real-time feedback during epidural injections.

What are the benefits of the CompuFlo Epidural System?

The system reduces complications, minimizes false loss of resistance, and improves success rates in epidural procedures.

$MLSS Insider Trading Activity

$MLSS insiders have traded $MLSS stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MLSS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

S.R.L. BP4 has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 297,484 shares for an estimated $249,056.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MLSS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $MLSS stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ROSELAND, N.J., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE: MLSS)



, a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provide painless and precise injections, today announced the initiation of commercial sales of its CompuFlo® Epidural System and related disposables at The Painless Center, located in Tenafly, New Jersey.





The Painless Center is led by Chi-Shin Jason Chiu, MD, a double board-certified physician in Pain Management and Anesthesiology. A respected figure in interventional pain medicine, Dr. Chiu is known for his compassionate care and commitment to adopting state-of-the-art technologies to improve patient outcomes. He also serves as Director of Pain Management and Anesthesia Medical Education at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and is on the faculty at St. Barnabas Medical Center.





Neal Goldman, Chairman of the Board and Interim Chief Executive Officer of Milestone Scientific, commented, “We are pleased to announce the commercial rollout of our CompuFlo Epidural System at The Painless Center. Dr. Chiu’s reputation as a forward-thinking leader in pain management underscores the clinical value and growing appeal of our technology. His adoption of CompuFlo reflects our expanding presence within the interventional pain market and our ongoing commitment to enhancing procedural safety, efficiency, and patient satisfaction.”





The CompuFlo Epidural System utilizes Milestone Scientific’s proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing® technology, which provides objective, real-time feedback that enables anesthesiologists and pain management physicians to accurately identify the epidural space. Clinical studies have shown the CompuFlo system can significantly reduce false loss of resistance, minimize complications, and improve the success rate of epidural procedures.





Dr. Chiu added, “At The Painless Center, we prioritize technologies that can directly enhance the safety and comfort of our patients. The CompuFlo system offers real-time confirmation during epidural injections, which helps us perform procedures with greater precision and confidence. It represents an important advancement in our practice and aligns perfectly with our patient-first philosophy.”





This announcement follows a series of successful CompuFlo deployments across leading medical institutions and interventional pain practices. Milestone Scientific continues to advance its strategic sales and marketing initiatives aimed at broadening awareness and accelerating adoption of CompuFlo throughout the U.S. and international markets.







About Milestone Scientific Inc.







Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is a technology-focused medical research and development company that patents, designs, and develops innovative injection technologies and instruments for medical and dental applications. Milestone Scientific’s computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient, and increase the overall patient comfort and safety. The Company leverages its proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing Technology



®



platform to advance the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions of subcutaneous drug delivery, including local anesthetics. To learn more, view the



MLSS brand video



or visit



milestonescientific.com



.









Safe Harbor Statement











This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the timing and financial impact of Milestone's ability to implement its business plan, expected revenues, timing of regulatory approvals and future success. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions involving judgments with respect to future economic, competitive and market conditions, future business decisions and regulatory developments, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond Milestone's control. Some of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements are general economic conditions, failure to achieve expected revenue growth, changes in our operating expenses, adverse patent rulings, FDA or legal developments, competitive pressures, changes in customer and market requirements and standards, and the risk factors detailed from time to time in Milestone's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, Milestone's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2024. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's reasonable belief as of the date hereof. Milestone undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.









Contact:







Crescendo Communications, LLC





Email:



mlss@crescendo-ir.com







Tel: 212-671-1020



