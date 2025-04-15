Milestone Scientific Inc. Expands CompuFlo® Epidural System Adoption Following Medicare Price Approvals in Multiple States

Milestone Scientific expands CompuFlo® system availability following favorable Medicare pricing, enhancing market access across U.S. healthcare facilities.

Quiver AI Summary

Milestone Scientific Inc. announced an expansion of its CompuFlo® Epidural System in pain management clinics and ambulatory surgery centers following favorable Medicare pricing assignments in several U.S. states. The company reported a business update and financial results for 2024, highlighting operational streamlining and foundational changes for growth in 2025. Medicare reimbursement rates were established in multiple states, enhancing market accessibility for the CompuFlo system. Milestone secured a contract enabling federal medical facilities to purchase the system and noted strong adoption in the private sector. In the dental segment, the company’s STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System continues to lead in the market, aided by an e-commerce expansion that has improved margins and customer engagement. Despite a revenue decrease in 2024 compared to the previous year, Milestone showed improved operating loss and net loss figures. The leadership expressed optimism about the company’s capabilities to capitalize on future growth opportunities in the dental and medical markets.

Potential Positives

Expansion of the CompuFlo® Epidural System into additional pain management clinics and ambulatory surgery centers, increasing the potential market reach and adoption of the technology.

Successful establishment of favorable Medicare reimbursement rates for the CompuFlo® Epidural System across multiple states, enhancing accessibility for providers and patients.

Contract awarded for the Federal Supply Schedule (FSS), allowing federal medical facilities to purchase the CompuFlo® system, which could lead to widespread use in various federal healthcare settings.

Evidence of strong commercial traction in the private sector with new rollouts at notable medical centers, indicating growing confidence and acceptance of the company's technology in the market.

Potential Negatives

Revenue decreased from approximately $9.8 million in 2023 to about $8.6 million in 2024, indicating a significant decline in sales performance.

The Company recorded no revenue from a previously significant distributor, Henry Schein, in 2024, compared to approximately $179,000 in 2023, suggesting potential distribution challenges.

International revenue declined by $756,000 in 2024, indicating challenges inglobal marketperformance and potentially affecting overall growth strategy.

FAQ

What is the CompuFlo® Epidural System?

The CompuFlo® Epidural System is a computerized drug delivery instrument designed to provide painless and precise injections for pain management.

How has Medicare affected the expansion of Milestone Scientific?

Medicare's favorable payment rates for the CompuFlo® Epidural System have significantly expanded Milestone's addressable market across several U.S. states.

What new markets are Milestone Scientific entering?

Milestone Scientific is expanding into pain management clinics and ambulatory surgery centers, alongside federal healthcare systems like the VA and DoD.

How did Milestone Scientific perform financially in 2024?

In 2024, Milestone reported revenues of approximately $8.6 million, down from $9.8 million in 2023, but improved operational losses.

What is the STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System?

The STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System is a leading technology in local anesthetic delivery, used extensively in dental practices worldwide.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MLSS Insider Trading Activity

$MLSS insiders have traded $MLSS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MLSS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LEONARD OSSER sold 107,984 shares for an estimated $100,425

MICHAEL MCGEEHAN sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $15,532

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MLSS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $MLSS stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Reports expansion of CompuFlo® Epidural System across additional









pain management clinics and ambulatory surgery centers following









Medicare price assignment in multiple U.S. states







ROSELAND, N.J., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE: MLSS)



, a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provide painless and precise injections, today provided a business update and announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024.





Neal Goldman, Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer of Milestone Scientific, stated, “While 2024 was a year of transition for Milestone Scientific, we laid the foundation for a strong rebound in 2025. We focused intently on streamlining operations and aligning our cost structure to support sustainable growth. The initial performance in Q1 2025 has been highly encouraging, and we are optimistic about continued traction in both the dental and medical segments.”





“On the medical side, we made substantial progress in establishing the reimbursement infrastructure to drive adoption of our CompuFlo® Epidural System. In 2024, First Coast Service Options (FCSO) and Novitas Solutions, two Jurisdictional Medicare Administrative Contractors (JMACs), assigned favorable Medicare Part B physician payment rates for our technology under CPT code 0777T. These assignments now cover providers in Florida, New Jersey, Texas, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Washington D.C., Colorado, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. These Medicare pricing decisions have significantly expanded our addressable market and positioned us to scale adoption. Importantly, we are actively pursuing reimbursement approvals with additional JMACs to further our national expansion and make the CompuFlo system more widely accessible across the U.S.”





“Additionally, we were awarded a contract for the Federal Supply Schedule (FSS), enabling federal medical facilities to purchase CompuFlo. We are currently working with key stakeholders to drive adoption of the CompuFlo® Epidural System and improve patient outcomes within the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Department of Defense (DoD), Indian Health Service (IHS), and other federal healthcare systems.”





“Beyond our federal initiatives, we are seeing strong commercial traction in the private sector, highlighted by new rollouts during Q1 2025 at Advanced Spine and Pain Management, Pain Doctors Medical LLC, and InfiniSurg, LLC. These recent adoptions demonstrate growing clinical confidence in the CompuFlo system and broader market acceptance of our technology across pain management clinics and ambulatory surgery centers. Our strategic partnership with Axial Biologics has also continued to enhance our distribution footprint in key U.S. markets.”





“In the dental segment, our STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System remains the global leader in computer-controlled local anesthetic delivery, with over 95 million injections administered to date. In 2024, we further leveraged this leadership through the expansion of our direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform, which is already delivering improved margins and increased customer engagement.”





Mr. Goldman concluded, “We believe we are in the early stages of unlocking the true commercial potential of our core technology. The clinical response has been exceptionally positive, and we are well-positioned to capitalize on the growth opportunities ahead. Q1 2025 results thus far reinforce our confidence, and we are highly encouraged by the outlook for the balance of the year on both the dental and medical fronts.”







Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2024







For the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, revenue was approximately $8.6 million and $9.8 million, respectively, a decrease of approximately $1.2 million. The Company launched an e-commerce platform to sell and ship the STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System® (STA) and handpieces directly to dental offices and groups within the U.S. U.S. E-commerce revenue was approximately $5.1 million in 2024, compared to $4.8 million in 2023.





The Company recorded no revenue from Henry Schein in 2024, compared to approximately $179,000 in 2023. Revenue from other U.S. distributors was approximately $9,000 in 2024, down from $485,000 in 2023. The Company terminated all non-exclusive distributor agreements in the U.S. in September 2023.





International revenue was approximately $3.4 million in 2024, a decline of $756,000 from 2023, primarily due to underperformance in certain markets and shipping delays.





Gross profit for 2024 was $6.4 million, compared to $6.8 million in 2023. The decrease reflects lower international sales, partially offset by higher margins from e-commerce. In 2023, the Company also recorded a $258,000 inventory write-off for expired/obsolete medical inventory.





Operating loss for 2024 was $6.8 million, an improvement from $7.1 million in 2023. The improvement was driven by higher-margin e-commerce sales and reduced SG&A. Net loss was approximately $4.7 million, or $(0.06) per share, compared to a net loss of $6.9 million, or $(0.10) per share, in 2023.





As of December 31, 2024, the Company had cash of $3.3 million, working capital of approximately $5.5 million, and no debt.







About Milestone Scientific Inc.







Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS), a technology focused medical research and development company that patents, designs and develops innovative injection technologies and instruments for medical and dental applications. Milestone Scientific’s computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient and increase the overall patient comfort and safety. Their proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing Technology



®



instruments is the platform to advance the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions of subcutaneous drug delivery, including local anesthetic. To learn more, view the



MLSS brand video



or visit



milestonescientific.com



.









Safe Harbor Statement











This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the timing and financial impact of Milestone's ability to implement its business plan, expected revenues, timing of regulatory approvals and future success. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions involving judgments with respect to future economic, competitive and market conditions, future business decisions and regulatory developments, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond Milestone's control. Some of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements are general economic conditions, failure to achieve expected revenue growth, changes in our operating expenses, adverse patent rulings, FDA or legal developments, competitive pressures, changes in customer and market requirements and standards, and the risk factors detailed from time to time in Milestone's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, Milestone's Annual Report for the year ended December 31,



2024



. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's reasonable belief as of the date hereof. Milestone undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.









Contact:







Crescendo Communications, LLC





Email:



mlss@crescendo-ir.com







Tel: 212-671-1020





(tables follow)













MILESTONE SCIENTIFIC AND SUBSIDIARIES





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

































December 31,





2024













December 31,





2023













ASSETS









































Current assets:









































Cash and cash equivalents









$





3,258,058













$





2,977,713













Marketable securities













-

















2,976,573













Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $10,000, respectively













475,376

















312,664













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













564,645

















517,785













Inventories













3,713,215

















2,638,186













Advances on contracts













1,275,260

















1,371,548













Total current assets













9,286,554

















10,794,469













Furniture, fixtures and equipment, net













12,921

















10,024













Intangibles, net













148,404

















178,636













Right of use assets finance lease













67,201

















8,998













Right of use assets operating lease













257,842

















355,235













Other assets













24,150

















24,150













Total assets









$





9,797,072













$





11,371,512





























































































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY









































Current liabilities:









































Accounts payable









$





1,021,393













$





689,604













Accounts payable, related party













493,313

















410,512













Accrued expenses and other payables













1,796,319

















1,511,717













Accrued expenses, related party













304,293

















137,189













Accrued liabilities noncontrolling interest













-

















214,000













Current portion of finance lease liabilities













12,530

















10,264













Current portion of operating lease liabilities













116,279

















103,427













Total current liabilities













3,744,127

















3,076,713













Non-current portion of finance lease liabilities













54,672

















434













Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities













165,573

















281,853













Total liabilities









$





3,964,372













$





3,359,000





















































Commitments and contingencies

















































































Stockholders’ equity









































Common stock, par value $0.001; authorized 100,000,000 shares; 78,047,798 shares issued and 78,014,465 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024; 75,881,840 shares issued and 75,848,507 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023;













78,048

















75,881













Additional paid in capital













134,719,274

















132,187,656













Accumulated deficit













(128,053,106





)













(123,339,509





)









Treasury stock, at cost, 33,333 shares













(911,516





)













(911,516





)









Total Milestone Scientific, Inc. stockholders' equity













5,832,700

















8,012,512





















































Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity









$





9,797,072













$





11,371,512

























MILESTONE SCIENTIFIC AND SUBSIDIARIES





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31,



































2024

















2023























































Product sales, net









$





8,629,928













$





9,827,444













Cost of products sold













2,195,340

















3,034,832













Gross profit













6,434,588

















6,792,612





















































Selling, general and administrative expenses













12,295,330

















13,135,796













Research and development expenses













858,767

















701,378













Depreciation and amortization expense













37,448

















61,912













Total operating expenses













13,191,545

















13,899,086





















































Loss from operations













(6,756,957





)













(7,106,474





)









Interest income













60,265

















125,527













Gain on sale of net operating losses













1,983,095

















-













Loss before provision for income taxes













(4,713,597





)













(6,980,947





)

















































Net loss













(4,713,597





)













(6,980,947





)









Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests













-

















(51,843





)









Net loss attributable to Milestone Scientific Inc.









$





(4,713,597





)









$





(6,929,104





)

















































Net loss per share applicable to common stockholders—









































Basic and Diluted













(0.06





)













(0.10





)

















































Weighted average shares outstanding and to be issued—









































Basic and diluted













79,791,188

















72,775,781











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.