Milestone Scientific Announces Leadership Transition and Future Plans

Milestone Scientific Inc. announced the retirement of CEO Arjan Haverhals, effective December 31, 2024, as he seeks to spend more time with his family and pursue personal interests. Neal Goldman, Chairman of the Board, will serve as Interim CEO while an independent search firm identifies a permanent successor. Haverhals will remain a director and consultant, ensuring a smooth leadership transition. The company aims to accelerate the commercialization of its CompuFlo® Epidural System, building on the solid foundation established under Haverhals’ leadership.

