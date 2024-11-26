Milestone Scientific announces approval on contract for FSS

Milestone Scientific (MLSS) announced its approval on contract for the Federal Supply Schedule, FSS,, also known as the GSA Schedule, for the CompuFlo Epidural System. This significant milestone follows the Company’s earlier registration with the U.S. Government’s System for Award Management, SAM, in March 2023.

