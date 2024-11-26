Milestone Scientific announces approval on contract for FSS

Milestone Scientific (MLSS) announced its approval on contract for the Federal Supply Schedule, FSS,, also known as the GSA Schedule, for the CompuFlo Epidural System. This significant milestone follows the Company’s earlier registration with the U.S. Government’s System for Award Management, SAM, in March 2023.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on MLSS:
- Milestone Scientific Inc. Reports Q3 2024 Financials
- Milestone Scientific Announces Leadership Transition and Future Plans
- Milestone Scientific CEO Arjan Haverhals to retire
- Milestone Scientific reports Q3 EPS (14c) vs. (35c) last year
- MLSS Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.