News & Insights

Markets
MIST

Milestone Says Ji Xing Reported Positive Topline Late-stage Study Results For Etripamil In PSVT

September 06, 2024 — 08:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) Friday said its partner, Ji Xing Pharmaceuticals Ltd, reported positive topline results from the Phase 3 study of etripamil nasal spray to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), a type of abnormal heart rhythm, or arrhythmia, in China. The study met its primary goal.

In the study, a statistically significantly greater proportion of patients who self-administered etripamil converted from PSVT to normal rhythm of heart within 30 minutes compared to placebo.

Further, treatment-emergent adverse events were comparable between treatment groups, and there were no reported serious adverse events related to etripamil. The safety and tolerability data from the study were consistent with previous clinical studies.

As per the license agreement between Milestone and Ji Xing, Milestone is entitled to get up to $107.5 million in milestone payments and royalties on future sales of etripamil in China.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MIST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.