Milestone Says Ji Xing Reported Positive Topline Late-stage Study Results For Etripamil In PSVT

(RTTNews) - Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) Friday said its partner, Ji Xing Pharmaceuticals Ltd, reported positive topline results from the Phase 3 study of etripamil nasal spray to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), a type of abnormal heart rhythm, or arrhythmia, in China. The study met its primary goal.

In the study, a statistically significantly greater proportion of patients who self-administered etripamil converted from PSVT to normal rhythm of heart within 30 minutes compared to placebo.

Further, treatment-emergent adverse events were comparable between treatment groups, and there were no reported serious adverse events related to etripamil. The safety and tolerability data from the study were consistent with previous clinical studies.

As per the license agreement between Milestone and Ji Xing, Milestone is entitled to get up to $107.5 million in milestone payments and royalties on future sales of etripamil in China.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.