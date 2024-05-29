Milestone Pharma's NDA For Cardamyst Spray Gets FDA Acceptance, Shares Up

(RTTNews) - Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) Wednesday announced that the FDA has accepted the Company's New Drug Application or NDA for Cardamyst nasal spray to manage paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia or PSVT.

Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia is a type of arrhythmia or abnormal heart rhythm, often characterized by episodes of sudden onset rapid heartbeats exceeding 150 to 200 beats per minute.

The Cardamyst clinical trial was studied for an acute drug treatment intended for patient self-management of PSVT events.

Cardamyst is a calcium channel blocker nasal spray intended for frequent and often highly symptomatic episodes of PSVT and AFib-RVR.

Currently, MIST is at $1.73, up 4.85 percent from the previous close of $1.72 on a volume on a volume of 199,604.

