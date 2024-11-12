Milestone Pharmaceuticals reports Q3 EPS (14c) vs. (35c) last year

“Our primary focus at Milestone is preparing for potential FDA approval of CARDAMYST nasal spray for the management of PSVT,” said Joseph Oliveto, President and Chief Executive Officer of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST). “We believe that CARDAMYST has the potential to improve how PSVT is managed and positions Milestone to deliver meaningful value to patients, providers, and payors. Complementing our efforts in PSVT, we are very encouraged by clinician interest in the etripamil Phase 3 study in AFib-RVR which we are working toward commencing in the first half of 2025.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MIST:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.