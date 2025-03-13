Milestone Pharmaceuticals Reports FDA PDUFA Review Date for CARDAMYST™ Nasal Spray Targeting PSVT, Plans for Mid-2025 Launch

Milestone Pharmaceuticals reports upcoming FDA review for CARDAMYST™ nasal spray targeting PSVT, pending approval by March 2025.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced that the FDA has set a PDUFA review goal date of March 27, 2025, for its nasal spray CARDAMYST™ (etripamil), aimed at treating Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia (PSVT). If approved, Milestone plans to launch the product by mid-2025. The company is financially prepared for commercialization and has secured additional intellectual property protection with a new patent for etripamil's repeat dose regimen. They reported no revenue for 2024 and a net loss of $41.5 million but have considerable cash reserves to support ongoing operations. Milestone is also on track to initiate a Phase 3 trial for etripamil in patients with AFib-RVR in 2025.

FDA has set a PDUFA review goal date of March 27, 2025, for CARDAMYST™, indicating progress towards potential approval for treating PSVT.

The company is well-capitalized to commercialize CARDAMYST, with resources secured for launch targeting mid-2025, contingent on FDA approval.

A new Method of Use patent for etripamil nasal spray was allowed, extending intellectual property protection in the U.S. until July 2042, which enhances the company's market position.

There was no revenue recorded for the fourth quarter or full year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $1.0 million in 2023, indicating potential challenges in generating income.

The company reported a significant net loss of $41.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, although this was an improvement compared to a net loss of $59.7 million in 2023.

The forward-looking statements point to various risks and uncertainties that could affect the approval of the NDA for CARDAMYST and the company's ability to raise additional capital, which could hinder its financial stability and growth prospects.

What is the FDA PDUFA review goal date for CARDAMYST™?

The FDA PDUFA review goal date for CARDAMYST™ is March 27, 2025.

When is Milestone Pharmaceuticals targeting the launch of CARDAMYST?

Milestone Pharmaceuticals is targeting a launch of CARDAMYST for mid-2025, assuming FDA approval.

What condition does CARDAMYST aim to treat?

CARDAMYST is designed to treat Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia (PSVT).

What is the significance of the Notice of Allowance received from the USPTO?

The Notice of Allowance extends the intellectual property protection for CARDAMYST potentially until July 2042.

What clinical studies are planned for etripamil?

Milestone plans to initiate a Phase 3 trial evaluating etripamil for AFib-RVR in 2025.

Full Release





"We are focused on the potential FDA approval for CARDAMYST and the opportunity to help the millions of patients suffering from PSVT,” said Joseph Oliveto, President and Chief Executive Officer of Milestone Pharmaceuticals. “Our launch preparations are well underway. We have resources secured to make CARDAMYST available to patients and healthcare providers mid-year, assuming FDA approval.”







New Drug Application (NDA) for CARDAMYST for





PSVT under review at U.S. FDA



Milestone is currently working to obtain U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) marketing approval of CARDAMYST for the treatment of PSVT. The FDA accepted the NDA for CARDAMYST in May 2024 and has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) review goal date for March 27, 2025.



Milestone is on track to initiate a Phase 3 trial evaluating etripamil in AFib-RVR in 2025.



The protocol of a Phase 3, potentially registrational study has been finalized and study start-up has commenced. The study will use the patient self-administration 70-mg repeat-dose regimen, of etripamil nasal spray, outside of the medically supervised setting, similar to that used in the PSVT development program.













Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results









As of December 31, 2024, Milestone had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $69.7 million, compared to $66.0 million on December 31, 2023.



There was no revenue recorded for the fourth quarter or full year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $1.0 million in the year ended December 31, 2023. Revenue in 2023 was related to a milestone payment received from Corxel Pharmaceuticals, formerly known as Ji Xing Pharmaceuticals, under the Company’s License and Collaboration Agreement.



Research and development expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $3.9 million, compared with $5.5 million for the prior year period. For the full year ended December 31, 2024, research and development expense was $14.4 million, compared with $31.1 million for the prior year. The decrease year over year was primarily due to lower clinical expenses as a result of the completion of phase 3 studies.



General and administrative expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $4.0 million, compared with $3.4 million for the prior year period. For the full year ended December 31, 2024, general and administrative expense was $16.7 million, compared with $15.9 million for the prior year. The increase was driven primarily by an increase in outside service costs, partially offset by a decrease in personnel costs.



Commercial expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $4.4 million, compared with $5.0 million for the prior year period. For the full year ended December 31, 2024, commercial expense was $11.0 million, compared with $15.1 million for the prior year. While successfully resolving the Refusal to File letter issued by the FDA in December 2023, we implemented a reduction in personnel costs, professional costs and other operational expenses related to commercialization.







For the fourth quarter of 2024, net loss was $12.4 million or $0.19 per share, compared to a net loss of $13.6 million or $0.32 per share for the prior year period. For the full year ended December 31, 2024, Milestone's net loss was $41.5 million or $0.67 per share, compared to a net loss of $59.7 million or $1.39 per share for the prior year.











For further details on the Company’s financials, refer to the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 13, 2025.







About Etripamil







Etripamil is Milestone's lead investigational product. It is a novel calcium channel blocker nasal spray under clinical development for frequent and often highly symptomatic episodes of PSVT and AFib-RVR. It is designed as a self-administered rapid response therapy for patients thereby bypassing the need for immediate medical oversight. If approved, etripamil is intended to provide health care providers with a new treatment option to enable on-demand care and patient self-management. This portable, self-administered treatment may provide patients with active management and a greater sense of control over their condition. CARDAMYST™, the conditionally approved brand name for etripamil nasal spray, is well studied with a robust clinical trial program that includes a completed Phase 3 clinical-stage program for the treatment of PSVT and Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with AFib-RVR.







About Milestone Pharmaceuticals







Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST) is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative cardiovascular solutions to improve the lives of people living with complex and life-altering heart conditions. The Company’s focus on understanding unmet patient needs and improving the patient experience has led us to develop new treatment approaches that provide patients with an active role in self-managing their care. Milestone's lead investigational product is etripamil, a novel calcium channel blocker nasal spray that is being studied for patients to self-administer without medical supervision to treat symptomatic episodic attacks associated with PSVT and AFib-RVR.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "continue," "could," "demonstrate," "designed," "develop," "estimate," "expect," "may," "pending," "plan," "potential," "progress," "will", “intend” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions, or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Milestone's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements regarding the timing and outcomes of future interactions with U.S. and foreign regulatory bodies, including the FDA; the PDUFA review goal date and the potential approval by the FDA of CARDAMYST for PSVT; commercialization plans for CARDAMYST, if approved; Milestone’s plans to commence and timing of a Phase 3 study in AFib-RVR; the potential extension of protection under Milestone’s intellectual property portfolio; the potential of etripamil to provide health care providers with a new treatment option to enable on-demand care and patient self-management and provide patients with active management and a greater sense of control over their condition; and other statements not related to historical fact. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, whether our future interactions with the FDA will have satisfactory outcomes; whether and when, if at all, our NDA for etripamil will be approved by the FDA; uncertainties related to the timing of initiation, enrollment, completion, evaluation and results of our clinical trials; risks and uncertainty related to the complexity inherent in cleaning, verifying and analyzing trial data; whether the clinical trials will validate the safety and efficacy of etripamil for PSVT or other indications; general economic, political, and market conditions, including deteriorating market conditions due to investor concerns regarding inflation, international tariffs, Russian hostilities in Ukraine and ongoing disputes in Israel and Gaza and overall fluctuations in the financial markets in the United States and abroad; risks related to pandemics and public health emergencies; and risks related the sufficiency of Milestone's capital resources and its ability to raise additional capital in the current economic climate. These and other risks are set forth in Milestone's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, under the caption "Risk Factors," as such discussion may be updated from time to time by subsequent filings Milestone may make with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Milestone assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.







Contact:







Kim Fox, Vice President, Communications,



kfox@milestonepharma.com









Investor Relations







Kevin Gardner,



kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com





















Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.













Consolidated Balance Sheets















(in thousands of US dollars, except share data)































December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023













Assets





































































Current assets



























































































































































































































































































































Cash and cash equivalents









$





25,314













$





13,760





































































































































































































































































































Short-term investments













44,381

















52,243





































































































































































































































































































Research and development tax credits receivable













901

















643





































































































































































































































































































Prepaid expenses













1,840

















3,178





































































































































































































































































































Other receivables













1,490

















3,208















Total current assets















73,926

















73,032













Operating lease right-of-use assets













1,376

















1,917













Property and equipment













197

















277















Total assets











$





75,499













$





75,226















































Liabilities, and Shareholders' Equity





































































Current liabilities



























































































































































































































































































































Accounts payable and accrued liabilities









$





7,555













$





6,680





































































































































































































































































































Operating lease liabilities













571

















546















Total current liabilities















8,126

















7,226













Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion













874

















1,457













Senior secured convertible notes













53,352

















49,772















Total liabilities















62,352

















58,455















































































Shareholders’ Equity



































Common shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized 53,353,984 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024, 33,483,111 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023













288,048

















260,504













Pre-funded warrants - 12,910,590 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 9,577,257 as of December 31, 2023













53,076

















48,459













Additional paid-in capital













39,568

















33,834













Accumulated deficit













(367,545





)













(326,026





)











































Total shareholders’ equity















13,147

















16,771















































Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity











$





75,499













$





75,226



























Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.













Consolidated Statements of Loss















(in thousands of US dollars, except share and per share data)































Years Ended





















December 31,





















2024













2023













































Revenue











$





—













$





1,000















































Operating expenses



































Research and development, net of tax credits









$





14,357













$





31,052













General and administrative













16,742

















15,932













Commercial













11,003

















15,114















































Loss from operations















(42,102





)













(61,098





)









































Interest income













4,164

















3,967













Interest expense













(3,581





)













(2,554





)











































Net loss and comprehensive loss











$





(41,519





)









$





(59,685





)











































Weighted average number of shares and pre-funded warrants outstanding, basic and diluted















62,210,702

















42,955,779















































Net loss per share, basic and diluted











$





(0.67





)









$





(1.39





)







