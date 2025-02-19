Milestone Pharmaceuticals Receives Notice Of Allowance For New Patent Extending Etripamil's IP

(RTTNews) - Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) on Wednesday announced the successful receipt of a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office or USPTO for a new Method of Use patent for etripamil nasal spray or proposed trade name CARDAMYST, its lead investigational product for managing paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia or PSVT.

The patent, which covers the repeat dose regimen used in the RAPID Phase 3 study, could extend the intellectual property protection for CARDAMYST in the U.S. until 2042.

This additional protection enhances the commercial potential for the nasal spray.

With the repeat dose regimen included in the New Drug Application or NDA currently under review by the FDA, the Notice of Allowance represents a significant step forward in Milestone's efforts to bring CARDAMYST to market, with the NDA's Prescription Drug User Fee Act or PDUFA target date set for March 27, 2025.

CEO Joseph Oliveto emphasized that this new patent strengthens Milestone's intellectual property portfolio and supports the company's ongoing commitment to innovation in cardiology.

Currently, MIST is trading at $2.16 down by 2.25%.

