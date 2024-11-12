News & Insights

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Prepares for CARDAMYST Approval

November 12, 2024 — 11:38 am EST

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST) has released an update.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals is gearing up for the potential FDA approval of its CARDAMYST nasal spray for PSVT, with a decision expected by March 2025. The company’s partner, Corxel, reported positive Phase 3 trial results in China, showing significant efficacy in converting PSVT to sinus rhythm. Milestone is actively preparing for a commercial launch and expanding its clinical trials to improve patient care.

