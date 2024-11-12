Milestone Pharmaceuticals Prepares for CARDAMYST Approval

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST) has released an update.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals is gearing up for the potential FDA approval of its CARDAMYST nasal spray for PSVT, with a decision expected by March 2025. The company’s partner, Corxel, reported positive Phase 3 trial results in China, showing significant efficacy in converting PSVT to sinus rhythm. Milestone is actively preparing for a commercial launch and expanding its clinical trials to improve patient care.

