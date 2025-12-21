Stocks
Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST) Price Target Increased by 76.00% to 6.73

December 21, 2025 — 07:07 pm EST

The average one-year price target for Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:MIST) has been revised to $6.73 / share. This is an increase of 76.00% from the prior estimate of $3.82 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 213.12% from the latest reported closing price of $2.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in Milestone Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 30.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MIST is 0.30%, an increase of 0.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 173.87% to 35,147K shares. MIST / Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of MIST is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 6,976K shares representing 8.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Propel Bio Management holds 5,125K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,792K shares , representing an increase of 65.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIST by 143.23% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 3,222K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Simplify Asset Management holds 2,833K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 990K shares , representing an increase of 65.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIST by 8.01% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 2,506K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

