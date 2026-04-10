Milestone Pharmaceuticals Launches RESET-PSVT Registry To Build Real-World Evidence For CARDAMYST

(RTTNews) - Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) has announced the launch of RESET-PSVT, a Phase 4 registry designed to generate real-world evidence on the use of CARDAMYST nasal spray in adults with paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia.

The registry, led by the Duke Clinical Research Institute, will enroll approximately 450 adult patients across 20 cardiology and electrophysiology sites. It aims to capture treatment patterns, patient-reported outcomes, and healthcare utilization data, comparing CARDAMYST users with those receiving other therapies.

The primary goal is to understand how CARDAMYST is used in routine PSVT management, including episode frequency, dosing, and triggers. Secondary measures will assess quality of life, healthcare utilization, and episode characteristics, while exploratory analyses will examine prescribing trends across subgroups.

CARDAMYST, approved by the FDA in December 2025, is the first and only nasal spray therapy for PSVT, offering patients a self-administered option to restore normal heart rhythm during acute episodes. By reducing reliance on immediate medical oversight, it provides patients with greater control and on-demand care.

RESET-PSVT is expected to deepen understanding of how patients live with PSVT, inform healthcare providers, and support future scientific dialogue. Results will be shared at medical conferences and in peer-reviewed publications.

Dr. David Bharucha, Chief Medical Officer at Milestone, emphasized that the registry will expand evidence beyond controlled trials into real-world practice. Lead investigator Dr. Sean Pokorney of Duke University added that capturing patient-reported outcomes will provide valuable insights into quality of life and healthcare use over time.

Milestone continues to advance Etripamil development, with ongoing studies in pediatric PSVT and atrial fibrillation with rapid ventricular rate (AFib-RVR). The RESET-PSVT registry represents a key step in demonstrating the broader value of CARDAMYST in acute cardiovascular care.

MIST has traded between $0.63 and $3.06 over the past year. The stock closed Thursday's trading at $2.01, up 12.92%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $2.05, up 1.99%.

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