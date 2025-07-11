Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Common Shares and Warrants

Milestone Pharmaceuticals has announced a public offering of common shares and warrants to fund PSVT drug development.

Quiver AI Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has announced an underwritten public offering of its common shares alongside Series A and B warrants, and pre-funded warrants for select investors. The company plans to use the proceeds from this offering to support the clinical development and commercialization of etripamil, intended for treating paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), as well as for general corporate purposes. The offering is contingent on market conditions, and details will be provided through a prospectus supplement filed with the SEC. Milestone is also engaged in developing cardiovascular medicines and recently submitted a New Drug Application to the FDA for etripamil.

Potential Positives

Milestone Pharmaceuticals is raising capital through an underwritten public offering, which indicates confidence in its strategy and potential for future growth.

The net proceeds from the offering are intended to fund the clinical development and commercial launch of etripamil, a drug that targets the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), highlighting the company's commitment to advancing its product pipeline.

The company has recently submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA for etripamil, signaling progress toward regulatory approval and potential market entry.

Potential Negatives

The offering of common shares and warrants suggests potential dilution of existing shareholders' equity, which could raise concerns about the company's financial health and stability.

The uncertainty regarding the completion and terms of the offering due to market conditions may signal weak investor confidence in the company's prospects.

The mention of risks related to the FDA approval process for etripamil raises concerns about the drug's market potential and the company's future revenue streams.

FAQ

What is the Milestone Pharmaceuticals public offering about?

Milestone Pharmaceuticals announced an underwritten public offering of its common shares and warrants as part of its funding strategy.

How will the proceeds from the Offering be used?

The proceeds will fund the clinical development and commercial launch of etripamil for PSVT and for general corporate purposes.

Who is managing the Offering?

TD Cowen, Piper Sandler & Co., and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the Offering.

Where can I find the preliminary prospectus for the Offering?

The preliminary prospectus will be filed with the SEC and available on their website, as well as through listed financial institutions.

What are the associated risks of the Offering?

Risks include market conditions, FDA interactions, and uncertainties in clinical trials that could affect the Offering's outcomes.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MIST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 21 institutional investors add shares of $MIST stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$MIST Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MIST in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/05/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MIST, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MIST forecast page.

$MIST Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MIST recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MIST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Brandon Folkes from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $5.0 on 06/05/2025

Full Release



MONTREAL, Quebec and CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone



®



Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Milestone”) (Nasdaq: MIST) today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of its common shares, accompanying Series A warrants to purchase common shares (the “Series A Warrants”) and accompanying Series B warrants to purchase common shares (the “Series B Warrants”), and, in lieu of common shares to certain investors that so choose, pre-funded warrants to purchase common shares, accompanying Series A Warrants and accompanying Series B warrants. All securities to be sold in the Offering will be sold by Milestone. The Offering is subject to market and other conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the Offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the Offering.





Milestone intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering, together with existing cash and cash equivalents, to fund the clinical development and commercial launch of etripamil in its lead indication of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), as well as for working capital and other general corporate purposes.





TD Cowen, Piper Sandler & Co. and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the Offering. H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as lead manager for the Offering.





The securities described above are being offered by Milestone pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-283162), including a base prospectus, that was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 22, 2024. The Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus that form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement related to the Offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. A copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the Offering may also be obtained, when available, from: TD Securities (USA) LLC, 1 Vanderbilt Avenue, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at 855-495-9846, or by email at



TD.ECM_Prospectus@tdsecurities.com



; Piper Sandler, Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, or by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by email at



prospectus@psc.com



; and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 90 South 7th Street, 5th Floor, Minneapolis, MN 55402, or by telephone at 800-645-3751 (option #5), or by email at



WFScustomerservice@wellsfargo.com



.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About Milestone Pharmaceuticals







Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST) is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative cardiovascular medicines to benefit people living with certain heart conditions. Milestone recently submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for etripamil for treatment of an abnormal heart rhythm, paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia or PSVT.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “demonstrate,” “designed,” “develop,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “pending,” “plan,” “potential,” “progress,” “will”, “intend” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions, or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Milestone’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements, among others, regarding: the proposed Offering, including the anticipated terms of the Offering and the completion of the Offering on the anticipated terms, or at all, and Milestone’s intended use of proceeds from the Offering, if any. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, market and other financial conditions; satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the Offering; whether our future interactions with the FDA, including with regard of the new drug application for etripamil for PSVT, will have satisfactory outcomes; uncertainties related to the timing of initiation, enrollment, completion, evaluation and results of our clinical trials; risks and uncertainty related to the complexity inherent in cleaning, verifying and analyzing trial data; and whether the clinical trials will validate the safety and efficacy of etripamil for PSVT or other indications, among others, general economic, political, and market conditions, including deteriorating market conditions due to investor concerns regarding inflation, Russian hostilities in Ukraine and ongoing disputes in Israel and Gaza and overall fluctuations in the financial markets in the United States and abroad, risks related to pandemics and public health emergencies, and risks related the sufficiency of Milestone’s capital resources and its ability to raise additional capital in the current economic climate. These and other risks are set forth in Milestone’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including in its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2025, in each case under the caption “Risk Factors,” as such discussion may be updated from time to time by subsequent filings Milestone may make with the SEC. Except as required by law, Milestone assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.







Contact









Investor Relations







Kevin Gardner, kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.